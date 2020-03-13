Governor Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall on Tuesday, March 17, to provide information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus in Idaho.
The hour-long conversation begins at 12 p.m. MST. Anyone can participate. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
