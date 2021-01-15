The Idaho office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on January 19. The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic including the vaccine distribution timeline and accessibility.
These calls will continue every other Tuesday (noon to 1pm MT) from now until March 30, 2021.
“The latest recommendations from the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee are impacting Idahoans of all ages,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “It’s more important than ever for Idahoans to know when and how they can receive the vaccination. These calls are a great way to ask questions and stay informed.”
The hour-long conversation begins Tuesday, January 19 at noon (MT).
Participants can join by:
· dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call
· registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/
· streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.
Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.
This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics and questions related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.
