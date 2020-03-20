(March 20, 2:40 p.m.) BOISE – In the face of this outbreak, AARP is continuing to provide information and resources to help older people and those caring for them protect themselves from the virus and prevent it from spreading to others.
AARP Idaho along with Idaho Governor Brad Little and health experts will host a statewide telephone town hall to provide updated information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus in Idaho. The call will be moderated by Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director.
The hour-long conversation begins at noon MTN, Tuesday, March 24. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The discussion will also be streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are about twice as likely to develop serious outcomes than younger, healthier people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.