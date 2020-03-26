(March 26, 12:25 p.m.)
BOISE – Governor Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho LIVE on Idaho Public Television Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. MT, airing on Idaho Public Television and online.
Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Friday, March 27, at 12 p.m. MT in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state budget and resources for businesses and the suddenly unemployed due to COVID-19.
The press conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.