(April 2, 2:30 p.m.) Gov. Brad Little announced today the suspension of an additional 18 regulations to more quickly, efficiently, and safely respond to Idaho's coronavirus emergency, adding to the 125 regulations he suspended in March.
The Governor's latest action ensures citizens have greater access to telehealth and medical professionals can more easily obtain necessary licenses to quickly engage in the response effort.
"As the number of confirmed cases in Idaho continues to rise by the day, we are maintaining our focus on increasing healthcare capacity to deal with the medical needs of our friends and neighbors," Governor Little said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.