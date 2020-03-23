(March 23, 11:45 a.m.) BOISE – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m. (MT) in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office to update Idahoans on the proactive measures the State is taking to help citizens.
The press conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/.
