Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds and the safe reopening of Idaho schools at noon MT Thursday, Aug. 6, in the East Conference Room of the JRW Building, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise. The conference will be streamed to the public online.

