(April 14, 12:30 p.m.) BOISE -- Governor Brad Little visited the staging area in Boise this morning where Idaho is accepting and distributing hundreds of thousands of medical supplies provided by private donors, the federal government, and other sources.
“Right now, Idaho has enough personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers’ needs, and we are continuing to secure more medical supplies to further prepare us,” Governor Little said. “The protection of our healthcare workers is a big part of preserving healthcare capacity, and ample personal protective equipment keeps them healthy and safe. Our goal from the start has been to slow the spread of coronavirus to protect lives and preserve healthcare capacity so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
There are enough supplies in stock to meet the projected demand for another two weeks based on mitigation strategies currently in place, and Idaho can secure additional resources as needed. Supplies have been received through the Strategic National Stockpile, private donations, and secured through state and federal procurement. The supplies are overseen by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and continue to be distributed throughout the state. The number of supplies received in Idaho to date are represented below.
Total
Gowns
36,842
Face shields
44,888
Gloves
887,975
Coveralls
5,518
N95 Masks
100,690
Surgical Masks
215,358
Safety Goggles
88,992
“The statewide stay-home order is working to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term,” Governor Little added. “I urge citizens and businesses to continue to donate medical supplies.”
Information on how to donate medical supplies is available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/how-to-help/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.