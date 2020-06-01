(June 1, 10:10 a.m.) Idaho Governor Brad Little, Jani Revier, Director of the Idaho Department of Labor, and AARP Idaho will hold a statewide telephone town hall Tuesday, June 2, to discuss the economic impacts the coronavirus situation has had in Idaho.
Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will continue to moderate the call.
The hour-long conversations begin each Tuesday at noon MTN. Participants can join by:
• dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call
• registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/
• streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
This call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.
