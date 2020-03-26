GRANGEVILLE -- All services at Grangeville Centennial Library are nor closed for the next 21 days (through April 15) due to the Idaho State Mandated Stay At Home Order.
“We hope to see you all in three weeks,” the staff said. “Healthy and ready to read!”
