Moscow High School had been scheduled to host the Grangeville football boys for the fall sports season opener on the night of Aug. 28, but last night, Moscow announced that game -- and all the Bears' interscholastic fall sports -- will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. "Starting immediately, we will be changing our extra-curricular sports programs to an intramural format," the school said in a press release, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
For Grangeville, the change means the Sept. 4 football home game against the Post Falls JV will now be the varsity Bulldogs' first game of the season.
