Grangeville Gun Club's annual six-week shoot has been pushed back due to the statewide stay-home order Gov. Brad Little issued last week. Sign-up and practice will be 5 p.m. May 5 at the gun club, and the competition begins May 12. Details are posted at the gun club and online at grangevillegunclub.com.
