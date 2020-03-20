(March 20, noon) GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Centennial Library will be closing to the public at the end of business today, March 20, to best protect staff and community from exposure to COVID-19.
In order to serve the public, curbside service for circulation items will begin Monday, March 23. Wi-Fi access will continue to be available in parking areas surrounding the library.
Curbside Service Details
Monday – Friday, 9 am to 1 pm
Book Ordering Options
Email: library@grangeville.us
Phone: 208-983-0951
Online: valnet.org
Call when you arrive and your order will be delivered to your vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.