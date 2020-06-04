(June 3, 4:05 p.m.) BOISE – Guidance for outfitters to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to employees, guests and local communities was added today.
Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly. Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protocols are being added for specific businesses.
To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.
Stage 1 – General Business
Stage 1 – Daycare
Stage 1 – Youth Activities
Stage 1 – Places of Worship
Stage 2 – General Business
Stage 2 – Restaurants
Stage 2 – Close Contact Services
Stage 2 – Indoor gyms, recreational facilities
Stage 3 – Outdoor pools, splashpads, waterparks
Stage 3 – Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries
Stage 3 – Indoor movie theatres
General – Agricultural workers
General – Onboarding seasonal/temporary workers
General – Guidance for Safe Campgrounds
General – Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho
General – Guidance for Outfitting Services
The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/
