(May 27, 10:40 p.m.) BOISE – State and local public health experts created a new guidance document to assist with decisions about gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho document is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.
The document addresses how to plan for safe gatherings in the various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan, and beyond.
“We’re dealing with an unexpected disease that can show very mild or nonexistent symptoms in some people and have devastating effects on others, and we all must do our part to protect others by following these measures,” Governor Brad Little said. “In the coming months, our personal actions in following the recommended guidance and protocols will help us protect lives, preserve healthcare capacity, and rebound our economy more quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.