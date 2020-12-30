Idaho is in full swing getting vaccines out to Idahoans. As of today, Idaho has received 56,225 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. All those doses have been distributed throughout Idaho to enrolled healthcare providers, including hospitals, Idaho’s local public health districts, and other healthcare providers. Currently, enrolled healthcare providers are performing initial vaccinations to healthcare workers and to long-term care facilities staff and residents. Another 1,950 doses of COVID-19 will be delivered to Idaho providers on Dec. 31.
Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are included in the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Department of Health and Welfare reports the number of doses administered each day as reported to DHW on the coronavirus website by 10 a.m. The doses reported lag behind the total doses administered due to time required to enter reports of vaccinations into medical records, and transfer to the state’s immunization registry. DHW is committed to providing data to the public as quickly as it is received.
The estimated timeline for when Idahoans can get a COVID-19 vaccine is available on the coronavirus website. When the vaccine is available to their priority group, Idahoans will be able to get the vaccine through normal vaccination locations such as their employer, physician’s office, local public health district, or local pharmacy.
Long-term Care Facilities Vaccine Administration Plan
Residents and employees of Idaho’s long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living facilities) began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine onsite on Monday, Dec. 28, as part of the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Idaho.
Some vaccines are being distributed and administered through The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with CVS and Walgreens, which offers onsite vaccination services for staff and residents of long-term care facilities. These efforts began as soon as enough vaccine had been allocated to Idaho to initiate the federal Partnership program. Of Idaho’s 56,225 doses received to date, 15,600 have been transferred to Walgreens and CVS for vaccine administration in long-term care facilities in Idaho that opted to participate in the federal program.
Long-term care facilities that did not opt into the Partnership are being vaccinated by local vaccinators they selected; an effort coordinated by both the local public health districts and the Idaho Immunization Program.
Idaho anticipates having almost all long-term care facility residents and staff vaccinated by mid-February. There are many variables that might change that timeline, including how many doses of vaccine Idaho receives each week and the number of residents and staff who decide to get vaccinated.
“We are happy to report the vaccination of our healthcare workers and residents of longterm care facilities is proceeding well,” said Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Division of Public Health. “This is an exciting time to have the vaccine available in Idaho. I appreciate the interest in the vaccine, and we will be sharing more information as it is available. The situation evolves rapidly, but Idaho’s goal remains to make sure all Idahoans who want the vaccine will be able to get it when they become eligible.”
