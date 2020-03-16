GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public on courthouse access, as regards concerns for novel coronavirus.
YOU SHOULD NOT ENTER THE COURTHOUSE IF YOU:
• Visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries, or any other high risk countries identified by the CDC in the previous 14 days;
• Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days;
• Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
• Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
• Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-l9; or
• A fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If you fit into any of the above categories, YOU SHOULD NOT ENTER THE COURTHOUSE
Instead,call the number listed below immediately,and report your situation for instructions on how to proceed. (Also, if you are a party in a case and have an attorney, call your attorney immediately and report your situation.)
If you have a scheduled appearance or otherwise directed to attend court today, you will not be penalized for your absence provided you call this number: 208-983-2751.
