BOISE – Governor Brad Little announced today, March 18, that Idaho is adopting the latest guidance from the White House and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Idaho is currently reporting nine confirmed cases of coronavirus. Counties with confirmed cases include Ada, Blaine, Madison and Teton. Public health officials said there is no confirmation that community spread is occurring in the state at this time. Community spread occurs when people contract the virus from an unknown source in their community.
Through the end of March, Idahoans are encouraged to:
- Do not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance, but still to find ways to connect with loved ones in these facilities, such as phone, text, Facetime, and others
- Avoid discretionary travel
- Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people
- Continue to practice good hygiene
- Work from home whenever possible – UNLESS you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare, medicine and food supply
- Take advantage of the many drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food. Businesses are stepping up to make these options even more available than before, in order to serve customers and keep people working.
“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”
The Governor encourages school districts to follow the latest CDC guidelines for school closures when considering whether to close schools for a period of time.
“I am not mandating categorical closures of schools and other establishments at this time. Local leaders and operators of those facilities will make their own judgment calls about whether to do that,” Governor Little added. “Idaho is a very diverse and expansive state. A solution for one area might not be the solution for another part of the state.”
The official source of information and updates on coronavirus in Idaho is https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
