BOISE — During a special meeting today, the Idaho State Board if Education approved the motion to extend the soft closure until the end of the school year. There is the option for school districts to potentially reopen under criteria that will be developed and considered by the Board at the next meeting on April 13.
“We have areas of our state where COVID-19 cases have not occurred and we need to be flexible and provide guidance to our local districts and charters to make the best decisions for their areas,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “We will work on the criteria this week in consultation with public health officials and school leaders and take a formal vote at our special Board meeting next week.”
Get more details here: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/resources/board-extends-soft-closure-for-k-12-schools-with-option-for-reopening/.
