(April 10, 8 a.m.) The following is a statement released Thursday night by Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke:
As Idaho prepares to manage potential novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19), the Idaho County Coroner’s Office has also been preparing for any potential cases. In addition to the high standards of medico-legal investigation we implement on a day-to-day basis, we have taken extra precautions in every area of our office, especially with our response in the field, to ensure the health of our limited staff and the public health of the community.
With these precautions in mind, please do not feel alarmed if you see one our our medico-legal death investigators at a scene suited up in full protective gear. This gear does not mean they are responding to a COVID-19 death. We have a limited staff that provides an essential service to the community, and we are determined to protect their health by all means necessary in order to prevent any disruption to the level of service we provide to you. All cases are being treated with the utmost mindfulness of the possible hazards relating to a novel coronavirus death.
Cody Funke, D-ABMDI
Idaho County Coroner
