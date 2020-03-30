(1:30 p.m. March 30) As of last night, the state coronavirus.idaho.gov website listed 310 total cases in Idaho, with Blaine (115) and Ada (113) counties reporting triple-digits and Canyon (40) and Kootenai (13) reporting double-digits. The state had logged 39 hospitalizations and six deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A statewide 21-day "stay home" order issued by Gov. Brad Little on March 25 remains in effect. That order is 11 pages; it can be downloaded through the Free Press website here or through the coronavirus.idaho.gov official site, here.
1) Syringa has sent out 14 COVID-19 tests, eight have been returned – all negative
2) Payette National Forest closes forest restroom facilities, delays recreation site opening dates
3) Grangeville Gun Club six-week spring shoot postponed
4) Riggins Rodeo 2020 canceled
COVID-19 is causing trouble worldwide, throughout the United States, and in Idaho. While these numbers are changing all the time, the Idaho County Free Press is focused on keeping you up to date about what is happening locally. That's what this section of our website — idahocountyfreepress.com/news/covid-19 — is all about. Those who subscribe to the Free Press make it possible for this little weekly newspaper to report the major news of our day — and to provide this reporting free of charge to all to read.
Bookmark this page. We'll update this "situation report" in the morning, in the evening, and other times as we see as necessary each day, until COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past. And read on: This is your local portal to the local news.
