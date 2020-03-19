As of 1:30 p.m. March 19, there were no known cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Idaho's Public Health District II, director Carol Moehrle told the Free Press this afternoon. All four hospitals in the five-county area have submitted tests, she said, but one of the unknowns is whether and how much (if any) local testing is being sent through private labs in Washington.
For tests that had been previously submitted, Moehrle said it was taking 3-5 days to get results back, which had left a gap between what local people might know enough to talk about amongst ourselves during the interim and what the government agencies tasked with addressing this disease would be able to say with certainty after a test result confirms coronavirus has come to our area.
If and when a test in the five-county area comes back positive, it would trigger a contact tracing investigation by public health into how that hypothetical person came to have the disease — and to whom that hypothetical person might have spread it in the interim. The details of that investigation would be kept strictly confidential, as is required by patient privacy law, but a positive test would also cause the local district public health officials to hold a press conference, ideally, Moehrle told the Free Press, in whichever one of the five counties the hypothetical case had been found.
Here's what else is going on Thursday afternoon, March 19.
1. Grangeville, Kooskia declare local disaster emergencies in response to COVID-19 pandemic
2. Community spread of COVID-19 detected in south central Idaho, associated with already-confirmed case
3. First case of COVID-19 in North Idaho has been confirmed
COVID-19 is causing trouble worldwide, throughout the United States, and in Idaho. While these numbers are changing all the time, the Idaho County Free Press is focused on keeping you up to date about what is happening locally. That's what this section of our website — idahocountyfreepress.com/news/covid-19 — is all about. Those who subscribe to the Free Press make it possible for this little weekly newspaper to report the major news of our day — and to provide this reporting free of charge to all to read.
Bookmark this page. We'll update this "situation report" in the morning, in the evening, and other times as we see as necessary each day, until COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past. And read on: This is your local portal to the local news.
