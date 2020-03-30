(5:30 p.m. March 30) There will be temporary closures of medical clinics in Craigmont, Elk City and Nezperce as St. Mary's & Clearwater Valley Hospitals & Clinics moves to increase safety.
“Changes that patients may notice,” Steve Frei, Director of Ancillary Services, SMH/CVHC, said, “include: all staff with patient contact wearing simple procedure masks while at work, all elective surgical procedures are being cancelled, imaging and/or physical therapy or other services will be evaluated by each patient’s primary care provider before scheduling and screening of all patients, vendors and visitors upon entry at any of our locations.”
In its Monday evening update, the state coronavirus.idaho.gov website listed 415 total cases in Idaho, with Blaine (148) and Ada (151) counties reporting triple-digits and Canyon (48) and Kootenai (28) reporting double-digits. The state had logged 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Five new cases were confirmed in Nez Perce County, bringing the Nez Perce County total to seven and the North Central district total to eight, including one in Idaho County.
A statewide 21-day "stay home" order issued by Gov. Brad Little on March 25 remains in effect. That order is 11 pages; it can be downloaded through the Free Press website here or through the coronavirus.idaho.gov official site, here.
The state will conduction the May primary by mail and will tap tax relief funds as Gov. Brad Little moves to address the COVID-19 crisis.
1) Tax relief funds directed to COVID-19 response; governor appropriates $39.3M for hospital equipment, supplies
2) Idaho’s primary election to remain on May 19, will be conducted by mail
3) Syringa has sent out 14 COVID-19 tests, eight have been returned – all negative
4) Grangeville Gun Club six-week spring shoot postponed
5) Riggins Rodeo 2020 canceled
COVID-19 is causing trouble worldwide, throughout the United States, and in Idaho. While these numbers are changing all the time, the Idaho County Free Press is focused on keeping you up to date about what is happening locally. That's what this section of our website — idahocountyfreepress.com/news/covid-19 — is all about. Those who subscribe to the Free Press make it possible for this little weekly newspaper to report the major news of our day — and to provide this reporting free of charge to all to read.
Bookmark this page. We'll update this "situation report" in the morning, in the evening, and other times as we see as necessary each day, until COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past. And read on: This is your local portal to the local news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.