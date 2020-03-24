(March 24, 11:30 a.m.) At its Tuesday meeting, March 24, the Idaho County Commission declared a local disaster, and authorized the county’s disaster management coordinator, Jerry Zumalt, as its point of contact.
Local disaster emergencies have been declared in Cottonwood, Kooskia, Grangeville, Riggins and Stites.
The City of White Bird will hold a special meeting, Wednesday, March 25, to declare an emergency.
For protection of both the public and city staff from coronavirus exposure, city halls at Ferdinand, Kooskia, Riggins and White Bird have been closed to the public. City staff will be available by phone: Kooskia (208-926-4684), Riggins (208-628-3394) or White Bird (208-839-2294). Payments may be made by mail, online, or at city hall drop boxes, where available.
(This is a developing story. More coverage to follow.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.