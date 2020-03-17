Washington, D.C. – Thursday, March 12, the Idaho congressional delegation said that legislative and constituent service work in their offices will continue, even while a number of staffers located in Washington, D.C., work from home to help in slowing the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. While at least one Senate staffer in another office located in DC has tested positive for the virus, no one in Idaho’s D.C. delegation offices has tested positive for the virus.
Statement from the delegation:
“Protecting Idahoans and staff against the spread of this virus is paramount. With the U.S. Capitol now closed to public tours and restricted to those on official business, we as a congressional delegation have decided--for safety reasons--to do as much work as possible via telephone and e-mail. Idahoans can still expect timely responses to casework requests involving federal agencies. Idahoans will also be able to reach our D.C. offices by phone, as usual, and we will continue to respond to all correspondence received in our offices.”
“All of the Idaho state offices for each member of the delegation—Crapo, Risch, Simpson and Fulcher--will remain open, with future decisions based on consultations with health experts and the Governor’s office. To date, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Idaho. Any other changes will be announced publicly. Calls and e-mails to all offices will still be returned in a timely manner as the situation is reassessed over the next week.”
“In addition to the prudent measures to help stop the spread of this virus, we thank all Idahoans for pulling together to slow the spread of the virus. We are keeping all of those already exposed across the country in our thoughts and prayers and wish them a speedy recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.