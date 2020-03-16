Idaho Democratic Party takes preventative measures in light of COVID-19; April 4 caucuses canceled
BOISE -- The Idaho Democratic Party headquarters will close to the public beginning today, March 16, and will be unavailable for meetings and events until further notice.
IDP statement:
“While the office is closed, IDP staff will work remotely. They are committed to providing the best support and training possible to counties, volunteers, activists and candidates during this time.
The IDP has decided the best course of action under the current circumstances is to cancel the in-person April 4th Delegate Selection Caucuses. Leadership is in the process of determining an appropriate alternative using mail or technology that will allow counties to complete the caucusing process efficiently and smoothly without compromising the health of participants.
Details are to be determined. Party leadership strongly urges local committees from gathering during this time.
“It is our responsibility to flatten the curve by staying home,” said IDP Chair, Van Beechler. “There is so much work to do ahead of us to be successful in 2020, and this will not slow down our efforts to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, only change the way we contact voters.”
Follow the IDP on Twitter (@IdahoDems) and Facebook (Idaho Democratic Party) to stay updated on how you can get involved from home.
