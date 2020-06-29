BOISE — June 29, 2020— The Idaho Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Idaho Broadband Grant program. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online portal.
The Idaho Broadband grant program was funded and approved by the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC) to utilize CARES Act funds to meet COVID-19 emergency criteria. The grant program will fund broadband projects across Idaho that create and retain local jobs, and result improving broadband infrastructure and service for healthcare clinics, hospital facilities, public safety organizations, local governments, and Idaho households that lack access to broadband throughout Idaho.
“The Department of Commerce team has been working closely on broadband opportunities with the Governor's Office, legislators, local governments, educators, service providers and other stakeholders across Idaho, particularly in rural communities. We have a unique opportunity to make a difference for distance learning, teleworking, and telehealth based on the $50 million in CARES Act funds approved by CFAC,” said Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Commerce Director. “The grants will be targeted for more connectivity in rural Idaho for households, public safety and local government, healthcare clinics, and commerce. The public-private partnerships being formed is already meaningful to improve high speed internet connectivity for Idahoans.”
Eligible applicants must be an Idaho local or tribal government or a State of Idaho agency. For ease of administration, the grant program will adopt the definition of Idaho local governments described in Idaho Code section 67-1226. County governments may apply for grants on behalf of unincorporated communities. Broadband service may only be provided by for-profit companies or membership owned cooperative corporations as defined in Idaho Code section 30-30-103 and not by the applicant.
For more grant program information, including eligible projects and costs, funding terms, application dates and process details, and award considerations, please visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/. To access the application portal, please visit http://idahocommerce.force.com/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.