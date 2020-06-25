(June 25, 12:35 p.m.) BOISE – Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho will transition to a regional response to COVID-19, and the state did not meet metrics to move out of the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
“The statewide approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 three months ago was the right thing to do. Three months ago, testing and contact tracing was limited, some areas of Idaho faced alarming healthcare capacity restraints, and there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment on hand for businesses and healthcare workers. But from the start, our plan was to eventually transition to a more regional approach in our response, and that’s what we’ve begun,” Governor Little said.
Idaho will stay in the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan for at least another two weeks.
Idaho did not meet the epidemiologic and healthcare criteria to advance past Stage 4. The number of reported cases from June 10-25 trended upward instead of downward, the percent of positive tests from June 8-21 trended upward instead of downward, and the average percent positive for the prior 14-day period was greater than 5-percent at 5.12-percent. In addition, the number of healthcare workers reported with COVID-19 from June 10-23 trended upward, and the average number of healthcare workers reported having COVID-19 per day was greater than the standard of 2.
Governor Little urged Idahoans not to let their guard down.
“The goal all along has been to ensure our hospitals aren’t overrun with people seriously ill from complications of this highly contagious respiratory disease. You can engage in the economy, safely go back to work, and safely receive care from your medical provider, but you must do so while practicing the proven measures to fight the spread of coronavirus,” Governor Little added.
Idahoans are urged to:
- Wear protective face coverings in public.
- Keep physical distance of at least 6-feet from others outside your household.
- Wash hands and surfaces regularly.
- And stay home if you are sick.
The seven public health districts across the state are continually evaluating the criteria at the local level and will announce any changes in moving forward, if that becomes necessary to “flatten the curve.”
