(April 10, 5:40 p.m.) BOISE – Idaho health carriers have been collaborating with the Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI) to provide relief for Idahoans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every family and business has been impacted by COVID-19 in the country, including the insurance industry. As Idahoans face strenuous circumstances and an unclear future, the insurance community is stepping up to provide relief to its policyholders. All five major health insurance carriers in Idaho are waiving cost-sharing for both testing and treatment. The Idaho carriers waiving cost-sharing are: Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source, and Mountain Health Co-Op.
“The DOI has been collaborating with our carriers in Idaho through these uncertain times,” said Director Dean Cameron. “Providing assistance to Idahoans in this difficult time is our top priority and I am grateful to these carriers for their leadership and compassion.”
The decision to offer Idahoans relief was a voluntary effort from all five insurance carriers in Idaho. In addition to waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment, Idaho’s carriers have also improved telehealth options, assisted Your Health Idaho with expedited enrollment procedures, and are assisting physicians and hospitals financially.
The Department is also working with carriers that offer short-term health insurance and inviting them to waive cost-sharing for testing and treatment. Two Idaho insurers, Blue Cross of Idaho and SelectHealth, voluntarily are doing so. Others are waiving cost-sharing for testing and reviewing the DOI’s requests. The DOI will post a full list of carriers and their assistance on the DOI’s website.
The DOI continues to consider and review opportunities for assistance to Idahoans during this time. Consumers who have questions or concerns should reach out to the DOI at consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov. In addition, the DOI has COVID-19 online resources and steps to protect public health. Visit the DOI’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
