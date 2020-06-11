BOISE – Governor Brad Little announced today the state narrowly met criteria to enter the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly open the economy in stages, highlighting the importance of individuals strengthening their personal actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.
“Health and the economy are linked. Our economic rebound cannot occur without sufficient healthcare capacity, a healthy population, and consumer and employee confidence. The most effective way to achieve a strong rebound and keep Idaho open is for all of us to step up our personal actions to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors and preserve the sacrifices we all made to get us here,” Governor Little said.
Public health experts established specific epidemiologic, syndromic, and healthcare criteria for Idaho to meet before advancing through the staged Idaho Rebounds plan. Idaho did meet the criteria to advance to the final stage beginning Saturday, but came close to falling short in two of the three criteria areas. There was a bump in cases reported in early June, including several healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19, and the number of people seen in the emergency room with COVID-19-like symptoms declined only barely.
Community spread has occurred in more than half the counties our state, but the virus is moving from cities into rural areas where healthcare access is more limited.
“Our focus all along has been to prevent our healthcare facilities from being overrun in a short period of time, something that would have devastating effects on lives and our economy,” Governor Little added.
On Saturday, 100-percent of businesses will be able to open their doors as we enter Stage 4 of our Idaho Rebounds plan. That means:
- Visits to senior living facilities and other congregate facilities can resume, under strict protocols to protect residents and workers
- Nightclubs may operate with precautionary measures in place
- Large venues such as sporting events can operate under protocols including physical distancing
- Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites, but should practice physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation for protection of workers, and continue to encourage telework when feasible. Special accommodations for individuals at higher risk for severe illness should be made.
- Travel can continue to locations that have no significant ongoing virus transmission
- Gatherings of any size can occur as long as physical distancing and precautionary measures can occur
Additional detail is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/.
Entering Stage 4 still means the transmission of the virus needs to be mitigated. The most effective way to mitigate the spread of the virus is through our personal actions, including:
- Practice physical distancing (keep six feet of distance from others outside your household)
- Wash or sanitize hands and surfaces regularly
- Wear protective face coverings in public, to the extent possible
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
Idahoans are encouraged to go to ONE.Idaho.Gov and take the ONE Idaho pledge to strengthen our economic rebound and keep our economy open by practicing these measures. Both businesses and individuals can take the pledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.