(March, 26, 10:15 a.m.) Idaho Power has temporarily closed all of its recreational facilities, including boat ramps, parks and day-use areas, as part of its response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The company’s campgrounds have been closed since March 16.
The announcement came after the governors of Idaho and Oregon announced increased restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing. Signs, and in some cases physical barriers, will be installed. Visitors who do not comply with the closure may be subject to trespassing citations from local law enforcement.
The closures will remain in effect at least through mid-April. Idaho Power will continue to evaluate the situation and follow guidance from state and federal health officials when determining when to reopen the recreational sites.
“We recognize the impact that these closures have on the public. They come at a time when we’d all like to be spending more time outside. But this is a necessary step to protect our employees, our customers and the communities we serve while focusing on our core mission, which is to keep the lights on,” said Fred Noland, recreation supervisor for Idaho Power.
Idaho Power owns and maintains more than 50 recreational sites along the Snake River, from American Falls downstream to Hells Canyon, as part of its requirements under federal licenses to operate its hydroelectric projects.
