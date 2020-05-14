Idaho Power will reopen several parks, boat launches and day-use areas on Friday that have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Developed campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home remain closed. The company has begun a phased reopening of its recreation sites to provide public access while encouraging visitors to safely follow social distancing guidelines. Some sites will be monitored to avoid overcrowding.
Idaho Power asks the public to give its field employees at least six feet of space. Restrooms remain closed, but portable toilets have been installed at most locations. Openings could be delayed if necessary for safety reasons.
The following sites are expected to open on Friday.
- Hells Canyon area: Hells Canyon Park boat launch, Copperfield boat launch, Oxbow boat launch, Old Carter's Landing, McCormick Park boat launch, Oxbow and Hells Canyon Reservoir dispersed campsites
- C.J. Strike: North Park boat launch and day-use area, Jack's Creek boat launch and dispersed campsites
- Hagerman area: Bliss Park, Malad Fountain Park, Lower Salmon raft launch, Lower Salmon Falls Park, Lower Salmon boat launch
- Other areas: Swan Falls downstream campsites (downstream boat launch remains closed), Milner whitewater put-in, American Falls Park
Visitors are encouraged to visit idahopower.com to see a list of open recreation sites before traveling.
