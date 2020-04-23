Governor Brad Little announced new plans today to help Idaho rebound from the economic impacts of coronavirus.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic rebound because of the difficult changes we are making in the short-term,” Governor Little said. “Like everyone, I want our economy back up and running as soon as possible, but we simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus. We have a plan to reopen our economy in stages, consistent with direction from the President.”
The Governor’s Office created Rebound.Idaho.Gov, a new online resource for Idahoans to track the state’s progress in reopening the state’s economy in stages to ensure a strong economic comeback.
The plan will occur over four stages and sets forth specific criteria for Idaho to meet before moving into each of the four stages, as well as business protocols that must be followed for certain business to open up in the various stages.
The Governor also announced the creation of his Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, made up of business leaders across the state. The group will provide recommendations that work to rebuild employee and consumer confidence, provide for business stability and growth, and eventually business promotion and attraction.
“The Governor’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee will provide recommendations for actions that support and drive the success of the safe reopening of our economy and related interests within the state,” said Darrel Anderson, Idaho Power CEO and Economic Rebound Advisory Committee leading member.
Idaho is still under a statewide stay-home order until April 30. Governor Little will make an announcement next week about whether Idaho has met the criteria to enter into the next stage of reopening.
