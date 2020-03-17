“Coronavirus in Idaho,” an Idaho Reports special, airs Thursday, March 19, at 8:00 PM on Idaho Public Television. It will be available for streaming at video.idahoptv.org/show/Idaho-reports.
Idaho is under a state of emergency, and coronavirus news is changing by the hour, with school closures and new confirmed cases. Now more than ever, you need straightforward information on how COVID-19 could affect you and your daily life. Watch Idaho Reports 8:00 PM Thursday for answers to your questions from state leaders and medical experts. Be informed, not afraid.
The show follows the airing of the PBS NewsHour special “Confronting the Coronavirus,” at 7:00 PM.
