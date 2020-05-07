Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits from workers laid off due to COVID-19 reached 7,495 during the week ending May 2, a 15 percent decline from the previous week.
Idaho workers have filed 125,306 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the seven weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency – 2.1 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019.
It was the fifth week the number of new claims fell, while continued claims – the number of valid claims filed by people who are eligible, currently claiming benefits and still unable to return to work - reached 71,794.
Accommodation and food services jobs account for almost 17 percent of total claims filed, while health care and social assistance jobs represent 14 percent and retail about 12 percent. The three sectors combined represent 43 percent of total new claims filed during the week.
COVID-19 layoffs continue to affect people of all ages, with young people under age 25 representing more than 26 percent of initial claims for the week. Women represent 53 percent.
Payouts for the week of April 26 – May 2 reached $14.2 million, a 3.9 percent increase over the previous week, and 8.8 times higher than the same week in 2019.
The Department of Labor has paid out $59,185,102 in benefits to laid-off Idaho workers between March 23 and May 2.
This does not include an additional $97,119,600 in $600 weekly benefit payments through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which was implemented in Idaho on April 24.
Weekly claims by county and industry are available on a data dashboard at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.