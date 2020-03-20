(March 20, 2:35 p.m.) Idaho State Parks is closing the camper cabins, yurts and Idaho City backcountry yurts to protect the public and park employees from potential Covid-19 exposure. The closures will occur on Monday, March 23, and all visitors with reservations will receive full refunds.
The closures will last until April 30th and could be extended, depending on the status of the virus outbreak in six weeks. On Monday, all cabins and yurts at State Parks will be closed.
Idaho Parks apologizes for any inconvenience but must prioritize the health of visitors and park staff. The cabins and yurts will reopen as soon as it is deemed to be safe.
Overall, Idaho State Parks remain open for day use and most camping – but hands-on activities and large group events are discontinued, and premium cabins and picnic shelters are also closed.
