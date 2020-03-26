WASHINGTON, D.C. – Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a 21-day statewide stay-home order in an extreme emergency declaration March 25 and, as a result, Senator Mike Crapo will be closing his state offices. All staff will now be working from home. Senator Crapo has already implemented a work from home policy with his D.C. staff.
“Idahoans remain my priority and can still expect to receive timely responses to casework requests involving federal agencies,” said Crapo. “You can continue to reach all of my offices by phone and email, as usual, and I will continue to respond to all correspondence received from Idahoans. Legislative work will also continue as we work together to meet the challenges of this pandemic. I thank all Idahoans for pulling together to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I am keeping all of those already exposed across Idaho and the country in my thoughts and prayers and wish them a speedy recovery and good health.”
Governor Little’s emergency declaration states:
•Citizens should self-isolate at home if they can, not just if they are sick;
•People can leave home to obtain or provide essential services;
•Grocery stores, medical facilities and other essential businesses will remain open;
•Restaurants across the state are being ordered to close dine-in, but drive-thru, pick-up and delivery will still be available;
•Non-essential businesses and services will close their physical locations, including bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, and others not included in the “essential” category;
•People must limit public transit unless to provide or obtain essential services;
•Individuals must limit all discretionary travel;
•People must limit all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals outside the household; and
•When going for a walk, run, bike ride or other outdoor recreation near home, residents should stay 6-feet away from individuals who are not part of their household.
Idahoans can continue to find updated information from Governor Little’s central information portal at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov. Additional national guidance and information can be found through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at https://coronavrius.gov.
