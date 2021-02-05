AARP is inviting Idahoans to participate in a statewide telephone town hall meeting with Idaho President Pro Tem of the Senate Chuck Winder and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the one-hour conversation and take questions from callers across the state.
The conversation begins at 12:30pm (MTN), Tuesday, Feb. 9. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The call will also be live streamed on the AARP Idaho Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AARPIdaho/.
AARP Idaho regularly makes these conversations available, including the bi-weekly tele-town hall meetings with Governor Little, offering Idahoans the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the COVID vaccine.
“During these unprecedented times it is more important than ever for Idahoans to have a forum where they can make their voices heard on issues impacting their lives and get answers directly from lawmakers,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “We’ll discuss the current legislative session and other issues important to older Idahoans.”
