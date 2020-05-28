Governor Brad Little announced today Idaho has met the criteria to advance to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly reopen Idaho’s economy.
“We are better off in Idaho than elsewhere not because the problem doesn’t exist here but because we’re doing a good job protecting our families, neighbors, and friends,” Governor Little said. “Health and the economy are not mutually exclusive – they are interconnected. Half a million Idahoans are at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 if they contract it, and we cannot rebound if a huge segment of our population is concerned to engage in the economy again. They will engage, however, if they feel safe going outside their homes to visit businesses and return to work. We all play a role in keeping them safe.”
Governor Little also said that after consultation with movie theatre operators and public health officials, he decided to move up the opening of movie theatres by two weeks – from Stage 4 to Stage 3 beginning Saturday – as long as protocols are followed. Protocols for movie theatres to follow will be made available later today.
Beginning Saturday (Stage 3):
- Bars can open their doors, as long as protocols to protect workers and the public are followed. Governor Little moved up the opening of bars two weeks early, from Stage 4 to Stage 3.
- After consultation with movie theatre operators and public health officials, the opening of movie theatres will occur in Stage 3 on Saturday instead of Stage 4, as long as protocols are followed.
- Gatherings of up to 50 people can occur, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed.
- Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high spread should quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho. This step will help our vital tourism and hospitality industry while keeping citizens safe.
- Over the duration of Stage 3, vulnerable Idahoans should be diligent to minimize exposure to transmissible moments.
- Employees should continue to telework whenever possible, and employers should continue to return employees to on-site work in phases. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home.
- Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission.
- All open businesses continue to follow protocol for opening.
- Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited in order to protect workers and individuals in those facilities.
- Large venues and sporting events remain closed until Stage 4.
“Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again,” Governor Little added.
Every Idahoan is urged to continue practicing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Wearing a face covering in public
- Keeping at least six feet of physical distance from others
- Keeping hands and surfaces clean
- Staying home if you’re sick
Idaho can only advance through the stages of reopening if we continue to meet epidemiological, syndromic and healthcare capacity criteria. Additional details are available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/.
