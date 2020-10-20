(Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m.) -- A man incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to an agency release.
The unidentified man was transported from the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz., to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Oct.1 for treatment of COVID-like symptoms.
Shortly after being admitted to the medical center, the man was diagnosed with the disease. A physician at the medical center pronounced the man dead Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8:18 p.m.
The man was one of 438 men under IDOC jurisdiction who are incarcerated in Arizona due to a shortage of correctional beds in Idaho.
The man was the third person incarcerated under IDOC jurisdiction to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
