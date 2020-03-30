“As a result of confirmed communal cases in Idaho County and the school district closures, we are taking increased precautions at St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals & Clinics to protect staff and patients in regards to COVID-19,” says Steve Frei, Director of Ancillary Services, SMH/CVHC.
“Changes that patients may notice,” he said, “include: all staff with patient contact wearing simple procedure masks while at work, all elective surgical procedures are being cancelled, imaging and/or physical therapy or other services will be evaluated by each patient’s primary care provider before scheduling and screening of all patients, vendors and visitors upon entry at any of our locations.”
There will also be temporary closures of medical clinics in Craigmont, Elk City and Nezperce in an effort to streamline patients to main hospital and clinic locations.
“St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics are committed to taking excellent care of our community especially during this pandemic,” says Dr. Jenny Johnston, CVHC. “Our doctors and nurses have been undergoing extra training to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19). Doctors and nurses participated in simulations of caring for critically ill patients with respiratory illness. We have also been initiating safety measures within our hospital to efficiently and effectively use our personal protective equipment (PPE).”
“Our dedicated staff has been diligently answering phone calls to guide the community on Coronavirus concerns. If you need specific info regarding COVID-19 you can call any of our main lines and be directed to our COVID-19 hotline,” explains Johnston. “As mentioned above, you may notice our screening of all persons both at the clinic and at the hospital to help identify possible symptoms and guide care safely and swiftly. We are humbled to continue to care for the community and grateful for the support we have received including donations of cloth masks, other Personal Protective Equipment, treats from Ronatta's and other local restaurants, as well as words of encouragement.”
“We are working closely with public health to prevent any community spread. The most important contribution an individual can make in keeping our community and our health care providers safe is home isolation. We understand that staying home during this period of social distancing is a sacrifice; thank you for doing your part in keeping us all healthy and happy,” says Dr. Johnston. “We urge anyone with concerns to reach out to us. We are here for you!”
