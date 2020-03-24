GRANGEVILLE – Irwin Drug on Grangeville’s Main Street invites those needing its services to stop by the store.
If anyone has any concerns about the coronavirus spread or has any other needs that keep them from coming in the store, there are other options to refill prescriptions: by phone at 208-983-1090 or on-line at www.irwindrug.com/. In addition, your locally owned pharmacy is available for curbside and home delivery.
“We appreciate our customers and will do what we need to do to help them feel safe and fulfill their needs,” Irwin owner Chad Jungert said.
