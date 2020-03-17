KAMIAH – Kamiah Joint School District 304 school board members voted Monday night, March 16, at their regular monthly board meeting, to close Kamiah schools until after spring break due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
“We plan to resume school on April 6,” said superintendent Steve Higgins. “We recognize that this is a hardship for families, but believe it is the direction we must now pursue. Staff will continue to work through their normal schedule.”
More information will follow in the coming days and weeks.
“Thank you for your support and patience as we work through this difficult situation,” Higgins added.
