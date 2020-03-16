GRANGEVILLE – Kids Klub, Inc., Grangeville’s youth enrichment and after-school program, reached out to parents Monday, March 16, to temporarily change its illness and fever policy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The letter to parents reads as follows:
“As we all know, COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, is a virus that causes respiratory illness that was first detected in Wuhan, China.
Attached are some everyday tips to help prevent you and your family from contracting the virus. We are also doing everything possible to help prevent any illnesses from being contracted or spreading, but in order for us to have a higher success rate, these practices MUST start at home. Wipe down high traffic/highly used items daily with a Clorox wipe or disinfectant. That includes cell phones, remote controls, door handles, appliances, even small items like garage door openers and car keys. The virus can live on metal and plastic for two to three days, according to laboratory tests ran by a team of federal and academic scientists in the United States.
We are also temporarily changing our illness/fever policy. Children will be sent home immediately if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, and/or fever, including a 100-degree temp. If you and/or your immediate family travels anywhere outside of a 100-mile radius of Grangeville, you should be monitoring your own symptoms and anyone who is in constant contact with children enrolled in the Kids Klub. If any symptoms, even minor, are noticed, we ask that you please keep your children home with you until all symptoms are gone. Again, this is only to help prevent contracting and spreading the virus in our facility. If one case is confirmed here, we will likely be forced to close for an unknown length of time for cleaning and quarantine reasons.
This letter is not at all intended to warn and scare our families about possibly closing our doors, as that is the last thing that we want to do. The only way we can remain open and available is if we remain healthy and prepare for everything possible. We appreciate your efforts and assistance in doing what we can, as a team, to help keep all of us healthy! We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call us at 208-983-2285.
Best regards, The Kids Klub, Inc.”
