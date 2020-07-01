KOOSKIA -- “We regret to inform of the cancellation of Kooskia Days 2020. With a heavy heart and much discussion, it has been decided that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the desire to maintain low numbers in Idaho County,” said one of the community volunteer organizers, Lara Smith. “We love our community and look forward to future events and a hopeful and healthy future.”
Kooskia Days traditionally took place the end of July/beginning of August.
