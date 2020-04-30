(April 30, 3 p.m.) Idahoans who are out of work and have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits can now apply for extended benefits under the CARES Act online at labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal.
Changes made by the Idaho Department of Labor to its system will add an additional 13 weeks to an eligible claimant’s unemployment benefit year. To qualify, a claimant must have a claim with a benefit year ending date after July 6, 2019.
The payments are retroactive to March 29 or the first week after an individual exhausts benefits, whichever is later.
To confirm their payment, claimants should log on to their account in the Claimant Portal at labor.idaho.gov/claimantportal.
More information about the program can be found on the Labor website on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation page.
Details outlining all the CARES Act programs can be found on the department’s website:
- The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provides a temporary emergency increase of $600 per week on top of the existing weekly benefit payment. The $600 increase applies to regular benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance. This program was implemented in Idaho on April 24.
- The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides unemployment benefits to individuals who became unemployed because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits. It covers self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig economy workers and part-time workers who do not have enough work history to be eligible for an Idaho claim. Payments will begin in mid-May.
How to apply for each program is provided on the web pages, and claimants do not need to call the office to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.