(March 30, noon) LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College is actively recruiting students for the 2020 fall semester through a variety of virtual opportunities while implementing plans to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. Students interested in enrolling next fall, including seniors in high school, transfer students, adult learners, and former LC State students who wish to return, are encouraged to work with college staff to complete the enrollment process.
The college has developed virtual information webinars, video chats, social media interactions, and videos to help students finish the enrollment processes and also help potential students obtain more information, which can be found on the website www.lcsc.edu/visit-campus/virtual-opportunities. LC State has temporarily suspended group and other in-person campus visitations to comply with Central for Disease Control and Idaho state guidance on social distancing and mass gatherings.
“Though these plans may present some inconveniences, they are intended to help us fulfill our mission of providing a quality education while keeping our campus and future Warriors as safe and healthy as possible,” LC State Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Hanson said. “And, for the time being, we are adapting some of our services to continue to help students enjoy a smooth transition to our campus.”
The college is holding virtual information webinars at 1 and 3 p.m. each weekday and also is accepting phone appointments. Students and/or parents interested in a virtual information session or a phone appointment can sign up through the website. Both will be led by enrollment specialists. Incoming students should contact the Admissions Office at 208-792-2378 to set up a phone appointment with an enrollment specialist from their intended major. They can also arrange a video chat with an enrollment specialist by calling or signing up online at www.lcsc.edu/visit-campus/schedule-a-video-chat.
All LC State offices, including financial aid, the advising center, and admissions, are open during regular business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and are available to help students through various processes.
Students with social media accounts are asked to connect with the LC State on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LewisClarkState and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lcscadmissions.
For students who have not registered yet for classes they should call the LC State Advising Center at 208-792-2313 for more information.
