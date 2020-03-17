LEWISTON – As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve rapidly, Lewis-Clark State College administrators announced on Monday, March 16, that the college would accelerate its transition from face-to-face classes to distance-learning. After two days of testing, on Monday and Tuesday, LC State will officially implement distance-learning instruction on Wednesday, March 18.
Faculty have already begun and will continue to communicate details directly to students for how instruction will continue for the remainder of the semester. While most LC State coursework will transition to distance-learning options, professors of classes that are largely dependent upon hands-on coursework, such as labs and trade-based technical programs, will work with students to ensure they receive the instruction they need in order to complete their classwork. Such accommodations will include the implementation of clean zone and social distancing protocols.
“We have incredible faculty and I’m confident they will continue instruction that gives students what they need to learn and progress,” LC State President Cynthia Pemberton said in an email to students and employees. “I understand that this transition will not be without challenges though, and as such, I thank you all for your efforts, patience, understanding and support.”
The college also announced on Monday that commencement ceremonies would not be held during the spring semester. Nevertheless, students will continue to complete course credits and those eligible to graduate this spring will receive their diplomas. Additionally, alternative ceremony options are currently under consideration.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Pemberton. “I understand that commencement is one of the most cherished and memorable moments in a student’s academic journey. Unfortunately, this spring we will have to forgo the tradition.”
Along with commencement, the college also announced Monday that is acting in accordance with CDC guidelines and all face-to-face LC State events and gatherings of 50 people or more have been cancelled or postponed.
The college continues to communicate updates and information to its employees and students at www.lcsc.edu/coronavirus.
