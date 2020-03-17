LCSC Outreach building

LCSC Outreach building.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE -- All Lewis Clark State College local enrichment classes are canceled/postponed until after June 1. The outreach will be open only for testing LCSC students. To schedule for a testing appointment, e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.

