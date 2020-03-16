LEWISTON – As a precaution to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lewis-Clark State College administrators announced Native American Awareness Week has been cancelled.
The event, which is in its 33rd year, was scheduled to take place March 17-20 at various locations on campus.
"Native American Awareness Week is one of our most cherished campus traditions. The decision to cancel this year's program was not an easy one to make,” LC State Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Hanson said. “However, following guidance on preventative measures, we felt it best to do so. We look forward to next year's event and thank our students and staff for all of the work they've done this year."
The organizers of the event will continue to sell raffle tickets to support the Isaac “Ike” Wilson, Marshall/Watters, and Andrew L. Smith Memorial scholarships, as well as the LC State Native American Alumni chapter. Raffle tickets for more than 27 items are $1 apiece and can be purchases from a member of the LC State Native American Club, at Pi’amkinwaas (located at 1112 7th St.), or at the Native American, Minority & Veterans’ Services office (Room 212 of Reid Centennial Hall on campus).
